Chennai Corona Warriors combat-ready 

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of over 500 college students has begun donating essentials for persons with disabilities and daily wage labourers. Called the Chennai Corona Warriors (CCW), the group includes students from MCC, SRM, Hindustan University, Ethiraj, Dr Ambedkar Law University and SNDB Vaishnava. Now, requests placed on the Commissionerate for the Welfare of Disabled helpline are being redirected to this team.

“We are getting at least 40 requests a day, from disabled and blind persons. They need help buying groceries, medicines, and other special needs. We began this work about a week ago and so far, we have helped out 67 families. We have 120 other requests at hand that we are attending to currently,” says Arun Bhaskar, founder of CCW. “Some NGOs are also part of the CCW,” he said.

A request put up by Arun on the crowdfunding site Milaap generated Rs 2 lakh donation, which is being used for relief works now. “We have a template list of provisions which we buy and supply to persons. The bills and beneficiary details are shared online for transparency,” said A Daniel, a volunteer with the CCW. Those needing help can contact them on: 9940402225