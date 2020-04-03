STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Positive patient’s neighbourhood not disinfected?

A 56-year-old man residing at an apartment complex in Kazhipattur tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd April 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus lockdown

A traffic cop helps a motorist with a mask during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old man residing at an apartment complex in Kazhipattur tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. However, no proper disinfection measures were taken in the neighbourhood to stop transmission in the community, complain residents. The patient came to Chennai from New Delhi on March 24, on the same flight as those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat.    

He stays in the Ouranya Bay Apartments near Siruseri IT Park, which has a total of 600 flats. But, the health officials cleaned only the car park and common floor, say residents. "The floor in which the patient was residing was not fumigated at all. Similarly, no disinfection activities took place in his house. The officials did not even bother to ask who the 56-year-old met in the apartment over the past few days and some residents are roaming freely. He has travelled with Tablighi Jamaat attendees and we have been seeings a lot of people testing positive everyday. We are scared," said one of the anxious residents.

The health officials met the patient’s family and asked them to report to them if they experience any symptoms. However, they did not screen anybody else in the apartment.

While the officials failed to place any restrictions on people movement inside and outside the apartments, the residents themselves took an initiative to stop people from entering the premises as a precaution.

"Already three residents here are under home quarantine as they returned from foreign countries. The indifference of the officials is extremely scary. At least all the residents must be screened for symptoms," said another resident, who wished to remain anonymous.

When contacted, a health department official said that they did not have information that the patient in the apartment testing postive. "We did not get any information about the patient being tested positive. We have been monitoring him ever since he informed us that he was experiencing symptoms, so we have been in constant touch with the family. Disinfection of the floor and car park was done as a part of regular activity. We are doing it in all the apartments."

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Chennai corporation staff risks their lives to keep you safe
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp