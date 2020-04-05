STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai man, who passed away due to coronavirus, buried in absence of family members

Once the civic body made all the arrangements, the body was brought to the burial ground at the Mottai Thottam Masjid.

Published: 05th April 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Covid 19 burial

Chennai Corporation and Stanley Hospital Staff buried the 60-year-old man who died after getting tested positive for COVID19 at the Mottai Thottam Burial Ground bear Cemetery Road. (Photo | Express)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 60-year-old COVID 19 patient who died in Chennai on Sunday was buried in the absence of his near and dear ones since all of them are quarantined in hospital.

Though cremation is the most suggested method, Corporation officials said the head of Masjid did not give the permission for the same. “We requested them to cremate but they did not agree. So we had to bury the body,’’ said a Corporation official.

The Old Washermenpet resident, who was tested positive on April 1, was buried in a minimalistic way in a Masjid funeral ground near Cemetery Road in North Chennai, with just a few Chennai Corporation and Stanley Hospital staff, all covered in layers of lab coats.

“We had dug a grave for about 6 feet and the head of the Masjid, where the patient used to go, took part in the funeral which was at 4 pm. All of them were given masks, lab coats and safety equipment,’’ said a Corporation staff.

Once the civic body made all the arrangements, the body was brought to the burial ground at the Mottai Thottam Masjid.

Corporation officials said six of his family members are under observation and the person who died was the head of the family. The patient was associated with the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi and he died in the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

Apart from the Masjid head, the civic body did not allow any members at the funeral due to social distancing norms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Death COVID-19 victim burial Chennai Corporation
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp