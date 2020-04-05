Passengers onboard 2 Delhi-Chennai flights on March 24 asked to home quarantine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has called forward those who had travelled from Delhi to Chennai on March 24 in two flights, to home quarantine themselves, as part of its contact-tracing.

Passengers on the Indigo flight (6E-2403) which departed from New Delhi at 3:15 am and reached Chennai at 6 am on March 24 and the Air Asia (I5-765) flight that departed from New Delhi at 6:25 pm and reached Chennai at 9:10 pm on the same day have been asked to isolate themselves for 28 days from the date of travel.

In case passengers develop any symptoms, they have been asked to seek medical care or may contact the city corporation for medical care or any other support, a notification from the city corporation on Saturday evening, said.

A senior corporation official told Express, “Some people on board the two flights have tested positive. That’s why we’ve put out the announcement.”

Passengers may contact the helplines 044-2538 4520 or 044- 4612 2300

The city corporation has also launched a new dedicated website ‘covid19.chennaicorporation.gov.in’ for all public information from the Chennai corporation on COVID-19.