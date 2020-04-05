Tamil Nadu confirms 2 more COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 5

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu confirmed two more COVID-19 positive deaths on Sunday taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 5.

A statement issued by the Health Department said, "A 60-year-old man from Chennai who tested positive on April 1 died at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital at 1.45 am on Sunday."

A senior doctor at the hospital said, the man was stable and suddenly he developed breathlessness at around 5 pm on Saturday. "We connected him to the ventilator. But despite our best efforts, he died at 1.45 am," the doctor said.

"The man had attended Delhi conference. His contacts also admitted in the hospital. So we will hand over the body to his relatives and the body will be sent to the burial ground straight, " the doctor added.

Confirming the second death at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, the statement said "A 71-year-old man from Ramanathapuram district died on Thursday. He was later tested positive for COVID-19."

"The man was admitted to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on April 2 at 9.45 am and he died at 11.45 am without responding to treatment," the statement said.

The man had travel history to Dubai. His body was buried in Ramanathapuram, the officials said.