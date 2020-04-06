Chennai corporation’s psycho-social helpline receiving 5,000 calls daily

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City corporation’s psychological support helpline 044 4612 2300, operated with the help of the Department of Social Work in Loyola College, is responding to an average of 5,000 calls a day.

According to a release from the corporation, a team of 80 psychosocial volunteers, comprising social workers, psychologists and mental health professionals are operating the helpline, which was launched on March 31.

What primarily started as a platform to cater to the psycho-social needs of those under home quarantine by calling them up on alternate days, has also begun to accept distress calls.

Associate professor, Department of Social Work at Loyola College, Gladston Xavier said that they handle psychological needs, ranging from loneliness, depression and other issues, of people isolated and placed under home quarantine. “There is a stigma that they have to face in the society,” Xavier, who is also the helpline programme coordinator, said.

“People also tell us that they are unable to access relief measures when under home quarantine. We need to understand that not everyone who returns from abroad is rich,” he added. The helpline volunteers also help people get access to food and other essential supplies.

Andrew Sesuraj M, an assistant professor from the same department, recalled a heartwarming incident on how the team gave great joy to an elderly woman: “We recently called up a 65-year-old woman who told us that it was her birthday and we were the first ones to call her on the day. The team sang her Happy Birthday and wished her many more returns of the day.”

“There was another senior citizen who told us that she was very happy that we kept checking up on her as even her own children were not finding time to call her,” he added.

Some, on the other hand, take out their frustration on the volunteers. Many are angered by the stickers pasted on their doors.