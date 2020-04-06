STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai corporation’s psycho-social helpline receiving 5,000 calls daily

What primarily started as a platform to cater to the psycho-social needs of those under home quarantine by calling them up on alternate days, has also begun to accept distress calls.

Published: 06th April 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Anxiety, Mental health

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City corporation’s psychological support helpline 044 4612 2300, operated with the help of the Department of Social Work in Loyola College, is responding to an average of 5,000 calls a day.
According to a release from the corporation, a team of 80 psychosocial volunteers, comprising social workers, psychologists and mental health professionals are operating the helpline, which was launched on March 31.

What primarily started as a platform to cater to the psycho-social needs of those under home quarantine by calling them up on alternate days, has also begun to accept distress calls.

Associate professor, Department of Social Work at Loyola College, Gladston Xavier said that they handle psychological needs, ranging from loneliness, depression and other issues, of people isolated and placed under home quarantine. “There is a stigma that they have to face in the society,” Xavier, who is also the helpline programme coordinator, said.

“People also tell us that they are unable to access relief measures when under home quarantine. We need to understand that not everyone who returns from abroad is rich,” he added. The helpline volunteers also help people get access to food and other essential supplies.

Andrew Sesuraj M, an assistant professor from the same department, recalled a heartwarming incident on how the team gave great joy to an elderly woman: “We recently called up a 65-year-old woman who told us that it was her birthday and we were the first ones to call her on the day. The team sang her Happy Birthday and wished her many more returns of the day.”

“There was another senior citizen who told us that she was very happy that we kept checking up on her as even her own children were not finding time to call her,” he added.

Some, on the other hand, take out their frustration on the volunteers. Many are angered by the stickers pasted on their doors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
psychological support helpline mental health
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp