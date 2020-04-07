STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

CM's incentive package attracts big auto players

Automobile industry comes forward to manufacture equipment to fight COVID-19

Published: 07th April 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’s automobile industry is all set to join the task force to fight the global pandemic, COVID-19. Auto major Hyundai has announced a tie-up with Air Liquide, a large medical equipment maker, to ramp up production of ventilators. “The ventilators will be delivered to hospitals acrosss India,” industry sources said.

“We have taken it upon ourselves to provide Air Liquide with adequate support, electronic gadgets and supply chain to manufacture ventilators,” said BC Datta, Vice President of Hyundai, to Express. He added, “The company usually makes 30 to 40 ventilators in a month. With this tie-up, we are now hoping that they can provide the same in a day.

Once the ramp up is done, manufacturing will start by next month.” Similarly, Nissan has tied up with Trivitron to accelerate their manufacturing facility to provide ventilators. Sources said that while the timeline for ventilators has been given till July 31, the first batch is likely to be ready by the end of next month, or the beginning of June. Sources also said the State government will be supporting these large players with working capital.

Masks and PPEs
VENUS Safety & Health, a global manufacturer of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), has offered to manufacture the N-95 masks. In addition, the PPEs will be manufactured at Tiruppur and Coimbatore to be distributed across the country. “These are likely to be ready in a week once specifications are given,” a source said.

This comes after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a special incentive package, sanctioned for the manufacture of ventilators, PPE kits, N-95 masks, multi-para monitors, and drugs in the State. The incentives are applicable to both large industries and MSMEs.

Nissan tie-up
Nissan has tied up with Trivitron to accelerate their manufacturing facility to provide ventilators. The timeline for ventilators has been given till July 31

N-95 VENUS Safety & Health has offered to manufacture the N-95 masks

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp