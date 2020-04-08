Artistes without borders hit hard

Nomadic tribal street performers — Kazhaikoothadis — are the latest community to join the list of people losing livelihoods due to the lockdown. Many Kazhaikoothadis have been stranded in Nagapattinam
- There are at least 55 families or roughly around 300 people of the Kazhaikoothadi community living at Kali in Mayiladuthurai district. They have been staying on temple land and yet to get their documents. Kazhaikoothadis have also been living in Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tuticorin and Chengalpattu districts for decades.
- Unlike Narikuravas, Kazhaikoothadis travel for longer distances in groups and with families. They lead a nomadic life for months before returning to native places.
- Men, women and children perform rope walking, acrobatics, gymnastics, form human pyramids and do fire-ring jumping. ‘Kazhai’ means a rope tied between bamboo sticks and ‘Koothadi’ means performer.
- Education and literacy levels in the community have been rising over the years. There are about a dozen degree and diploma holders in Kali.
- “We request the government to provide us some assistance,” said S Ramachandran (60), a Kazhaikoothadi elder from Kali village near Mayiladuthurai.