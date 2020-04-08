STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Artistes without borders hit hard

Nomadic tribal street performers — Kazhaikoothadis — are the latest community to join the list of people losing livelihoods due to the lockdown.

Published: 08th April 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

Nomadic tribal street performers — Kazhaikoothadis — are the latest community to join the list of people losing livelihoods due to the lockdown. Many Kazhaikoothadis have been stranded in Nagapattinam

  • There are at least 55 families or roughly around 300 people of the Kazhaikoothadi community living at Kali in Mayiladuthurai district. They have been staying on temple land and yet to get their documents. Kazhaikoothadis have also been living in Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tuticorin and Chengalpattu districts for decades.
  • Unlike Narikuravas, Kazhaikoothadis travel for longer distances in groups and with families. They lead a nomadic life for months before returning to native places.
  • Men, women and children perform rope walking, acrobatics, gymnastics, form human pyramids and do fire-ring jumping. ‘Kazhai’ means a rope tied between bamboo sticks and ‘Koothadi’ means performer.
  • Education and literacy levels in the community have been rising over the years. There are about a dozen degree and diploma holders in Kali.
  • “We request the government to provide us some assistance,” said S Ramachandran (60), a Kazhaikoothadi elder from Kali village near Mayiladuthurai.
Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp