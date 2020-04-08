STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Buy now, pay later: Supermarket comes to rescue of the needy

Low income and daily wage labourers have been struggling to make ends meet ever since the lockdown was imposed.

A view of the Aadhavan Supermarket | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Low income and daily wage labourers have been struggling to make ends meet ever since the lockdown was imposed. For many of them, Aadhavan Stores in Ayanavaram is a blessing. Situated on Muthu Amman Street, the shop has put a notice on its front that reads: “Grocery items and rice worth Rs 1,000 will be provided to people at half amount or no amount.

Money can be paid on monthly or weekly basis.”“I have seen families suffer ever since the lockdown was announced. So, we decided to give grocery on  a loan basis,” says K Saravanan, the owner of the store. Saravanan says he did not put out the notice first.“Auto drivers and labourers started approaching me asking if they could pay later. How could I say no? Soon, the word spread and people started coming from many places.”Saravanan says he sells goods worth Rs 2.5 lakh a day of which at least Rs 80,000 is on loan.  

