Now, get veggies delivered by Swiggy, Zomato

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Necessity is the mother of invention, and new opportunities. In a bid to avoid overcrowding at markets and shops, the Market Management Committee (MMC) along with delivery companies like Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo, is to make vegetables available at your doorstep, at reasonable rates. The committee has also hired vehicles to supply goods in bulk across the city. We have hired 100 vehicles and the idea is to distribute around 30 tonnes of vegetables every day to every nook and corner of the city, said a member of the MMC. “The vehicles will be sent to housing societies, residential areas and flats where there is demand from at least 25 families,” the official said. “This will ensure the flow of crowd to markets such as Koyambedu is minimal.”

On Wednesday, a total of 35 vehicles distributed vegetables in the city. “We sold all vegetables except onions, potatoes and cabbage. We are not involving CMDA officials in sales and procurement of vegetables. Instead, we are taking the help of cooperative societies staff and daily wage workers,” the official said.“Zomato is already selling vegetables on their app. We are in talks with Swiggy and Dunzo, and hope they will jump onto the bandwagon by Thursday,” said an official. Direct orders of individuals will be redirected to Swiggy and Zomato while bulk orders will go through vehicles rented by CMDA.

Pratap Premnath, City Operations Head - Online Ordering at Zomato Chennai, said that it is their first such endeavour and a positive one. “We have tied up with CMDA. The endeavour is people-centric, and we are using our vast fleet of riders to supply the vegetables. We have three different combo packs starting from Rs 220,” he said. Premanath says the margins are not that high as those in processed and cooked food. S Chandran, Market management Committee Licensed Merchants Association President and Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu general secretary, told Express that he welcomed the initiative as it would help in maintaining social distancing and provide fresh vegetables to far off places.