STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Now, get veggies delivered by Swiggy, Zomato

CMDA initiative aimed at ensuring doorstep delivery throughout the city and preventing crowding at markets

Published: 09th April 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Necessity is the mother of invention, and new opportunities. In a bid to avoid overcrowding at markets and shops, the Market Management Committee (MMC) along with delivery companies like Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo, is to make vegetables available at your doorstep, at reasonable rates. The committee has also hired vehicles to supply goods in bulk across the city.  We have hired 100 vehicles and the idea is to distribute around 30 tonnes of vegetables every day to every nook and corner of the city, said a member of the MMC. “The vehicles will be sent to housing societies, residential areas and flats where there is demand from at least 25 families,” the official said. “This will ensure the flow of crowd to markets such as Koyambedu is minimal.”  

On Wednesday, a total of 35 vehicles distributed vegetables in the city. “We sold all vegetables except onions, potatoes and cabbage. We are not involving CMDA officials in sales and procurement of vegetables. Instead, we are taking the help of cooperative societies staff and daily wage workers,” the official said.“Zomato is already selling vegetables on their app. We are in talks with Swiggy and Dunzo, and hope they will jump onto the bandwagon by Thursday,” said an official. Direct orders of individuals will be redirected to Swiggy and Zomato while bulk orders will go through vehicles rented by CMDA. 

Pratap Premnath, City Operations Head - Online Ordering at Zomato Chennai, said that it is their first such endeavour and a positive one. “We have tied up with CMDA. The endeavour is people-centric, and we are using our vast fleet of riders to supply the vegetables. We have three different combo packs starting from Rs 220,” he said. Premanath says the margins are not that high as those in processed and cooked food. S Chandran, Market management Committee Licensed Merchants Association President and Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu general secretary, told Express that he welcomed the initiative as it would help in maintaining social distancing and provide fresh vegetables to far off places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp