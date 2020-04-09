STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Scribe who exposed violations at PHC booked as fake journo?

The journalist was slapped with charges including cheating, forgery, and preventing a public servant from discharging his duty.

Published: 09th April 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A TV newsman, who allegedly shot visuals of a pharmacy staff handing out medicines to patients without a doctor’s consultation at the Minjur Primary Health Centre, was branded a ‘fake journalist’ and arrested by the police on Tuesday night. Ironically, the police complaint against the journalist was filed by a doctor at the PHC.    

express illustration

The journalist was slapped with charges including cheating, forgery, and preventing a public servant from discharging his duty. Damodharan’s colleagues say he has been working with the same channel, a leading South Indian network, for the last 10 years. He had produced his ID card to the police, they claimed. Sources say the journalist was detained at 10.30 pm, Tuesday.

Later in the night, he was produced before a magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody. “Damodharan came to know that doctors are not present in the PHC. After several visits, he confirmed that doctors were not visiting the hospital and that the nurses and paramedical staff were handing out medicines,” says another journalist based in Minjur.

“On Tuesday, he picked up an argument with the pharmacy staff and began shooting videos. It did not go down well. He was picked up within a few hours. After the incident sparked outrage, the DGP has reportedly promised to conduct an inquiry by a senior police officer and revenue officials. A report will be submitted Thursday. 

After outrage, DGP promises inquiry
Sources say the journalist was detained at 10.30pm, Tuesday. After the incident sparked outrage, the DGP has reportedly promised to conduct an inquiry by a senior police officer and revenue officials. A report will be submitted on Thursday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp