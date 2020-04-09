Scribe who exposed violations at PHC booked as fake journo?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A TV newsman, who allegedly shot visuals of a pharmacy staff handing out medicines to patients without a doctor’s consultation at the Minjur Primary Health Centre, was branded a ‘fake journalist’ and arrested by the police on Tuesday night. Ironically, the police complaint against the journalist was filed by a doctor at the PHC.

express illustration

The journalist was slapped with charges including cheating, forgery, and preventing a public servant from discharging his duty. Damodharan’s colleagues say he has been working with the same channel, a leading South Indian network, for the last 10 years. He had produced his ID card to the police, they claimed. Sources say the journalist was detained at 10.30 pm, Tuesday.

Later in the night, he was produced before a magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody. “Damodharan came to know that doctors are not present in the PHC. After several visits, he confirmed that doctors were not visiting the hospital and that the nurses and paramedical staff were handing out medicines,” says another journalist based in Minjur.

“On Tuesday, he picked up an argument with the pharmacy staff and began shooting videos. It did not go down well. He was picked up within a few hours. After the incident sparked outrage, the DGP has reportedly promised to conduct an inquiry by a senior police officer and revenue officials. A report will be submitted Thursday.

After outrage, DGP promises inquiry

