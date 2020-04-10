STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

More restless residents rush to roads

Though there are five more days to go for the lockdown to end, city folk are already starting to step out in large numbers, throwing fears over community spread in the air.

Published: 10th April 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

People buy vegetables as the Chennai Corporation, in a bid to prevent crowding at markets, deployed street vendors with tricycles to different parts of city | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though there are five more days to go for the lockdown to end, city folk are already starting to step out in large numbers, throwing fears over community spread in the air. Many people were seen going for morning walks on Thursday, or riding with their kids. Since beaches and parks are shut to visitors, people are jogging along roads, with their pets and kids.

“It is mentally disturbing to stay inside the house all the time. My wife and I took turns to shop for vegetables and groceries. Our kids are becoming restless, pestering every minute for the last 16 days to go out of the house or play with other kids. With only five days more for the lockdown to end I thought I will let them step out,” said a 32-year-old man who was jogging along Eldams Road with his son and daughter.
Police on the streets say similar comments were passed by other public, who were seen taking kids out of the house for grocery shopping. “Initially we warned people and sent them back home asking them to return to the shop leaving the kids at their houses. In the last few days, more and more people are bringing their kids out,” says a police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp