More restless residents rush to roads

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though there are five more days to go for the lockdown to end, city folk are already starting to step out in large numbers, throwing fears over community spread in the air. Many people were seen going for morning walks on Thursday, or riding with their kids. Since beaches and parks are shut to visitors, people are jogging along roads, with their pets and kids.

“It is mentally disturbing to stay inside the house all the time. My wife and I took turns to shop for vegetables and groceries. Our kids are becoming restless, pestering every minute for the last 16 days to go out of the house or play with other kids. With only five days more for the lockdown to end I thought I will let them step out,” said a 32-year-old man who was jogging along Eldams Road with his son and daughter.

Police on the streets say similar comments were passed by other public, who were seen taking kids out of the house for grocery shopping. “Initially we warned people and sent them back home asking them to return to the shop leaving the kids at their houses. In the last few days, more and more people are bringing their kids out,” says a police officer.