Corporation to up its testing capacity

CHENNAI: The City Corporation has independently placed orders for 50,000 rapid testing kits through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, as part of its efforts to increase its overall testing capacity, Corporation commissioner G Prakash said on Saturday.

The corporation has also set up COVID-19 sample collection centres in Pudupet and Periamet, both falling under Royapuram zone, which has the most number of positive cases so far. The Walk-In Sample Collection (WISC) kiosks have been set up at the Corporation’s dental clinic near Langs Garden road and at the Corporation’s Urban Primary Healthcare Centre (UPHC) at Periamet.

The city corporation is in the process of setting up one at Bharathi Women’s Arts College in Mannady. “We chose Bharathi college because, it has a big campus and it’s easier to maintain social distancing,” said a Corporation official. In addition, the city corporation is planning to set up 10 more sample testing centres, that are to start functioning from Saturday evening, and another 10 centres in the next two-three days.