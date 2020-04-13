COVID-19 spread in city will be brought under control in a week: Chennai zone officer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In one week, the city corporation will complete screening of all potential cases and bring the spread of COVID-19 in the Corporation area under control, Rajendra Kumar, monitoring officer of the special task team for Chennai zone told reporters on Sunday.

The zonal special task teams were formed by the State Government to monitor and ensure that contact tracing, sampling and testing are done effectively.

The monitoring team for the Chennai zone comprising Rajendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department and Abhash Kumar, ADGP, Economic Offences Wing, reviewed actions taken so far by the city Corporation at the Ripon building on Sunday.

“We are working closely with the Corporation to ensure that all the activities we are doing result in maximum impact on the field. So far, all the steps taken by the Corporation have had a good impact,” Rajendra Kumar said. “In one week at the most, the Corporation will finish screening of all potential cases and in the corporation area, the spread of the pandemic will be controlled totally,” he added.

Work is on to ensure all potential cases are tested and appropriate steps are taken based on whether they are symptomatic or need to be quarantined, he said.

“We discussed today on how to enhance contact tracing and case identification and how to strengthen medical and quarantine facilities,” he said.

From its everyday door-to-door survey, the city corporation has cumulatively identified 3,036 cases of possible symptoms of COVID-19 including cough and cold, so far.

Of these, in 2,261 cases,the possibility of having the virus has been ruled out while the remaining 775 are being followed up. “But still, all 3,036 cases are on the radar,” Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said.

A total of 20.2 lakh households have been identified across the city, of which 18.63 lakh households have been covered under the survey, according to data released by the Corporation. Anna Nagar and Teynampet zones continue to cumulatively record the most number of cases with possible symptoms with 547 and 493 cases respectively.