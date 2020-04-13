Give safety gear to paper supply staff: Chennai corporation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation has asked newspaper publishers to provide safety gears to delivery personnel.A meeting between Corporation authorities and representatives of newspapers was held on Saturday and was attended by officials representing 18 dailies. Commissioner G Prakash said all newspapers and vehicles must be disinfected.

“Further, all the working staff, including workers in press, must be given safety gears and sanitiser must be kept at offices,’’ he said.

The newspaper officials replied that all protocols were being already followed. The commissioner also said the delivery personnel must not slip in advertisement pamphlets into newspapers.