Andhra doctor dies of Covid in Chennai hospital, locals stop cremation

Cremation of a doctor who died of COVID-19 was stopped on Monday after residents near the Ambattur crematorium raised objections.

Published: 14th April 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cremation of a doctor who died of COVID-19 was stopped on Monday after residents near the Ambattur crematorium raised objections. The officials were forced to take away the body due to protests by the locals. None of the family members of the deceased was  present since they are also under quarantine. Corporation officials said the body was later cremated at undisclosed location.

According to sources, the 56-year-old orthopaedic surgeon from Andhra Pradesh tested positive at Nellore. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Chennai. “He contracted the infection from one of his patients and died on Monday,” a hospital source said.

The locals, however, alleged that the hospital staff left the body unattended. The hospital sources denied that the staff had left the body unattended. “The workers at the crematorium were scared after seeing our people entering with personal protective equipment (PPE). So, the Health department and Corporation officials went to the spot and held talks.”

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said, “Since he belongs to Andhra Pradesh, his death will be counted there. There was some coordination gap between the officials. Later it was sorted out. We have already issued guidelines how to dispose bodies to all private hospitals.”  When contacted, Corporation officials said the hospital staff were in the process of preparing the body for cremation when around 40 locals gathered. “We tried to make them understand that cremation is being done as per protocol and won’t pose any risk, but they refused to listen,” said an official.

