Chennai cops book people stepping out without masks, seize their vehicles

This was implemented a day after the Greater Chennai Corporation said people must wear masks compulsorily with immediate effect when they step out and warned of action in case of violations

Published: 14th April 2020 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Lockdown, Chennai

Police personnel checking motorists in Chennai (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police in the city have started booking people and seizing their vehicles if they step out of their homes without wearing a mask.

This was implemented a day after the Greater Chennai Corporation said people must wear masks compulsorily with immediate effect when they step out and warned of action in case of violations.

A senior police officer said clear instructions have been given that people should wear masks when they step out.

If people violate the rules, police will book them under The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Section 177 (General provision for punishment of offences) and Section 179 (Whoever wilfully disobeys any direction lawfully given by any person or authority empowered under this Act to give such direction, or obstructs any person or authority in the discharge of any functions which such person or authority is required or empowered under this Act to discharge, shall, if no other penalty is provided for the offence be punishable with fine which may extend to five hundred rupees).

Their vehicles will also be seized and a fine amount imposed.

