More isolation wards get ready

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation is in the process of converting parts of selected educational institutions and conventional centres into isolation facilities, in what it calls a preparatory measure. Work is on at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam to convert it into a 300-bed isolation facility.

At the Small Industries Development Corporation’s mini convention hall in Ambattur, numbered makeshift walls have been set up and beds are expected to be installed. Official are looking to prepare isolation facilities with total 25,000-30,000 beds across the city.