STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Trash talks in art

Ask any student at Kavingareru Vanidhasanar Government High School for their favourite subject and they’d instantly say, Fine Arts class — courtesy Umapathy K’s creative sessions.

Published: 14th April 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ask any student at Kavingareru Vanidhasanar Government High School for their favourite subject and they’d instantly say, Fine Arts class — courtesy Umapathy K’s creative sessions. For the last decade, the crafts teacher has been associated with this school in Selaimedu village, around 18 km from Puducherry, making a difference — one art class at a time. From igniting their interests to opening the first fine arts studio in town — within the school premises — Umapathy has left no stone unturned in teaching them to find and build art around them. 

Art from nature
Umapathy is fascinated by the use of waste in art to spread awareness among students and the public about degradable and non-degradable waste. Raw materials such as husk, shell, dried fruits, dried spathe, inflorescence, and coir are commonly used in his projects. “There was no syllabus or a class period allotted for Fine Arts when I joined this school. I bought stationery and drawing books using my money for these kids. The excitement in their eyes was priceless. To make it relevant and affordable, I started teaching them crafts with whatever was easily available in and around the village,” explains Umapathy, who has a Master’s degree in Fine Arts from Kavin Kalai Kalluri, Kumbakonam.

The art teacher worked in Chinmaya International Residential School, Coimbatore, for four years after completing his education. The job taught him a variety of craft techniques. He worked with children from different cultures and backgrounds. Two years ago, while working at the government school in Puducherry, he also got an opportunity to teach kids at the Anse Boileau Secondary School, Seychelles. “The Indian Association of Seychelles in collaboration with the Ministry of Education organised an exhibition where we showcased our creations. It was a wonderful experience for 15 days. The government there values and respects handmade products and handicrafts. I hope we too realise the importance of it,” he shares.

Umapathy repurposes and uses 
non-biodegradable materials 

Colourful challenges
During the initial days, Umapathy toiled to convince parents and the school management about equipping their wards with life skills. “I’ve had arguments with other teachers in school because kids spend most of their time at the fine arts studio. Even if it’s a 45-minute period, they find it liberating, engaging, and forget the outside world when they’re with me. Eventually, seeing their talent, the Directorate of School Education of Puducherry government and our school management decided to support us. We get to put up a stall in any major event in Puducherry. People even suggested that we display our products on online portals and make money. My humble request to all schools is to consider art as a serious subject in their curriculum. Many craft teachers have been giving up their dreams due to lack of support from their schools,” he rues. 

The teacher makes it a point to brainstorm with his students and involve them in every project he pursues. Their latest one was with bottle gourd. “We used dried bottle gourd or the waste ones after harvest for our craft. I sourced them from a farmer in Thalaivasal, Salem. The total cost of making was `150 but when we showcased it at an exhibition, people were ready to pay `2,000. That’s the beauty of the work. This way, we also support farmers,” says Umapathy, who specialises in making many types of miniature models from areca nut plates. The artist has also been repurposing and using non-biodegradable materials such as used plastics, steel, and iron for his works. Artificial colours are not used to retain the natural aesthetic appeal. The size of their works ranges from a few inches to eight-feet figurines. 

Inspired by his work and passion, many of Umapathy’s students from the previous batches have taken up art as a profession, supporting their family with the income earned out of it. “These kids have got tremendous potential. They have won many prizes after taking part in competitions. I’m proud that some of my students have also been conducting art workshops and classes in neighbouring schools and colleges,” he shares. Umapathy and his students aim to pass on the skills to as many students as possible. “Someday, people will realise the importance of carpentry and wood toy-making. All we need is the encouragement to promote these skills for livelihoods. My dream is to create more teachers like me,” he says, hoping for a change and a better future.

For details, visit the Facebook page: Artfromwaste Umapathy, or call: 9443116311

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp