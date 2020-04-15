STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Not paid for 2 months, 350 migrant workers struggle to survive lockdown

The last straw was the denial of ration supplies by the state officials, as most of them are migrant labourers.

Published: 15th April 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal, protest outside a construction site along Chennai Bypass Road | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By C Shivakumar/DEBADATTA MALLICK
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 350 construction workers employed by a reputed developer have been denied last two months’ salary, following which they staged a protest on Tuesday. The furious workers, who have been working on a project coming up at Aishwarya Nagar in Ayanambakkam, said they are unable to send money home, causing financial hardships.  

Carpenter Bhagirathi (33), who hails from Bihar, started working at this site in November. “The contractor is yet to pay me salary for two months. I am spending money out of my pocket on rations during the lockdown,” said the father of two boys. “The contractor has to pay me Rs 80,000. I am burning midnight oil to ensure my children don’t go hungry. But, what’s the point if I am not paid?”    

The last straw was the denial of ration supplies by the state officials, as most of them are migrant labourers. “We had gone to the hospital to meet a colleague who is recovering there. So we could not give Aadhaar details to officials. So our names were left out when the ration was distributed Monday,” says 25-year-old Chandrabhan, also a carpenter at the site. Unable to take it anymore, they spilled out in the streets in protest.

When contacted, the contractor said he himself was stuck due to the lockdown, but had arranged for rations to be supplied. He confirmed that he had not paid two months salary. “I am yet to get paid by the developer, and will release salaries as soon as the developer pays me,” he said. An official from the developer’s office claimed money could not be paid due to lockdown.

“Ration supplies are being taken care of, as we are giving them Rs 100 a day as food allowance,” the official said. “Yesterday’s case may be different. They could not have got the ration due to shortage. We also have to cater to workers in 21 of our sites,” the official said.“I am not asking for lakhs, all I want is the Rs 44,000 they owe me,” said Gobind (29) from Kathihar in Bihar, a father of three children.

To be probed
Though Labour Department officials could not be contacted, Express has learnt that it’s planning to probe the case

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown migrant workers chennai COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp