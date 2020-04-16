STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Workers at Perumbakkam haunted by fear of hunger

Shifted to resettlement site, many in dire need of cooked food

Published: 16th April 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal, protest outside a construction site along Chennai Bypass Road | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Muniyamma, a 63-year-old resident of the Perumbakkam resettlement site, ran out of kerosene some four days ago. With no income to purchase fuel, she has gathered some logs and is contemplating to set up a wood fire to prepare a meal.Her story is similar to that of thousands of unorganised workers, especially senior citizens and people with disabilities, evicted from slums and resettled away from the city. The fear of hunger looms large as they battle each day with no work and depleting finances.

“The government has not given us gas connection yet. I have been dependent on my neighbours for a few days now,” Muniyamma told Express. She had worked as a domestic help in Chindadiripet before being evicted and resettled in Perumbakkam in January this year. The petty shop she put-up in the resettlement site, had to be shut after the lockdown. Now, she walks 1.5 km to buy even vegetables.

Struggles to cook
While affluent city-dwellers who cannot cook, use food delivery apps to order in food, the people at the resettlement enjoy no such luxury. “There are very few ration shops and even fewer vegetable shops,” said A Kousalya* a resident of Chemmencheri, adding that people in the locality would volunteer to cook if the government sets up a community kitchen. Several densely populated pockets, recently developed real estate hotspots with migrant labourers, in the city face similar issues.  

The need for prepared food
Perumbakkam area that houses nearly 20,000 families, has only one Amma Unavagam, said K Sujatha, a disabled resident. She said while an NGO provides food to about 50-100 people a day, it is barely enough. “There are 40-50 residents in my block alone who cannot cook on their own. The urgent need is cooked food,” she said, adding that the government needs to arrange food and not just the supplies. She said that the Rs 1,000 and civil supplies given by the government in the first week of April were almost over. “I fear that we may not die of the virus, but of hunger,” said Sujatha.

Community kitchens
With petty shops shut within resettlement sites, the residents are forced to crowd the few vegetable shops in the neighbourhood. It is impossible to practice social distancing in a space like that, said A Devaneyan, director, Thozhamai, who has been involved in relief work in the slum resettlement over the last couple of weeks. “The government efficiently converts schools into voting booths. Similarly, it should set up temporary community kitchens in the government schools in zones where population density is high,” he said.

Hit hard
 Thousands of unorganised workers, especially senior citizens and people with disabilities, were evicted from slums and resettled here away from the city
 Some houses also lack LPG gas connections
 Very few ration and vegetable shops near the area 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp