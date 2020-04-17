STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Caught between virus and deep sea

Wait extends for families of seafarers as government extends lockdown period

As hotels and other sources of food are closed due to lockdown, truck drivers transporting essential goods prepare food by themselves. A driver cooking under his truck near Gummidipoondi toll gate on Thursday

As hotels and other sources of food are closed due to lockdown, truck drivers transporting essential goods prepare food by themselves. A driver cooking under his truck near Gummidipoondi toll gate on Thursday

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With many cruise and cargo vessels stranded, families of several seafarers across the State are waiting with bated breath for the lockdown to end, so that their near and dear ones can return home. VM Joy of Sailors Helpline says around 40,000 sailors from India are currently stranded across the globe due to the lockdown.

The wife of a sailor who does not want to be identified says her husband is currently stuck in Europe. His term with an international cruise vessel was to end in June, but due to the virus outbreak the trip was cut short and the company has expressed its inability to pay one month’s salary. “As many in the vessel he travelled have tested positive for the virus, he is being tested regularly,” she said.

Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar clarified that no sailor has been stranded, but their contracts have expired. “We have asked the sailors not to sign off. They are  being taken care of in the vessels despite their contract coming to end. Since the entire world is under lockdown, the vessel is now the  safest place,” he said.

He also said he is in touch with cruise vessels that have sizeable Indians on board. They are being taken care of, and arrangements will be made for their return post lockdown. Amitabh also highlighted that all Indian vessels are safe from Corona and stressed on the need for crew to take all precaution.

Interestingly,  International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International  Chamber of Shipping (ICS) have also been jointly calling on governments  to take urgent measures to facilitate ‘crew change flights’ for seafarers.

Nandakumar, who signed off once his vessel hit the shores of Chennai says the ship management refused to let them leave. “The vessel was going to a Chinese port, and many of us did not want to take the risk. The management initially refused, but then yielded after deducting a part of our salary.”

