No mechanics or shops, truck drivers stranded

Raj Mohan was transporting pulses from Chennai to other districts in the State, and the fuel inlet tube broke while he was nearing Villupuram.

Published: 17th April 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 01:12 PM

Truck drivers

Truck drivers stuck near Madhavaram on Thursday | R Satish Babu

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Trucks carrying essentials are plying, but there are no mechanics or automobile shops to support them with repair works. As a result, many truck drivers have been left stranded across highways and roads due to vehicle breakdowns.

“Problems are frequent in the case of heavy vehicles, “ says S Yuvaraj, president of Tamil Nadu Sand lorry Owner’s Federation. “This has become a major problem for us during the lockdown, hampering the delivery of essential goods. We are in talks with officials to address this issue.”

Raj Mohan was transporting pulses from Chennai to other districts in the State, and the fuel inlet tube broke while he was nearing Villupuram. “As there was not a single mechanic available, I drove the vehicle back to Chennai, with fuel leaking all the while. We would have easily lost around 80 litres of diesel,” says Raj Mohan.

“I saw at least 10 truck drivers stranded on roads in the one past week,” says Ganesh Kumar, who transports onions from Thiruvananthapuram to different parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra. “While coming to Tami Nadu from Karnataka, I met a driver near Hospet stuck there for the last three days, unable to find any help.” The industry is hoping for some relaxation after April 20.

