Road maintenance likely to resume in rural areas

Published: 17th April 2020 06:39 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Highways Department is planning to resume road maintenance with limited workforce in rural areas after the State government decided to relax lockdown measures from April 20. A GO issued by the government has included road works among the activities exempted from the lockdown.

The department has also asked its officials to study the feasibility of resuming civil works for the ongoing projects. While there is no restriction on carrying out road works in rural areas, labourers should not be transported by vehicles from other towns or districts for the works in corporations and municipality areas. Instead, only those reside in the vicinity should be engaged.

“It is still not clear whether the GO allows road works in 22 districts which are categorised as coronavirus hot spots by the Centre,” said a senior highways official.  Currently, construction works of bridges at Pallavaram, Velachery Vijayanagaram junction, Kaliammankoil road junction in Koyambedu, Medavakkam, Kilkattalai, and Kolathur Retteri junction are stuck at different stages.

In addition, subway and rail overbridge construction works at Korattur and Pattabiram were progressing in full swing until March 23. “The construction projects at Koyambedu, Kilkattalai, Kolathur Retteri are on the verge of completion. Bridge works at Koyambedu will be completed in two months. The contractors will be asked to look into possibility of resuming works,” added the official.

