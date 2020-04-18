Firms can reopen from April 20, but how will you commute to work?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though the Central government has allowed IT companies, located at Special Economic Zones (SEZs), and other industries to resume operation with 50 per cent workforce, major firms are unlikely to resume, owing to constraints in the transportation of employees.

The relaxation from April 20 is unlikely to have any significant impact because public transport is yet to be exempted from the lockdown.

“Barring those who own a vehicle, none of the other employees can be engaged in work. Employees will get the last mile connectivity only if autos or cab services resume,” said a senior IT firm official, adding that the government’s decision would help companies survive the crisis.

According to estimates by the traffic police, over 10,000 buses are required to ferry IT employees to Siruseri, Sholinganallur, Kelambakkam, Thuraipakkam and other SEZs.

“As of now, there is no decision to allow companies to use their buses. The matter is being taken up with concerned people for further clarification,” a senior transport department official told TNIE.

He added, “A detailed guideline for getting vehicle passes will be issued soon. Industries functioning in urban areas where COVID-19 was not recently reported, may be permitted for operation.”

Official sources added that an expert committee is discussing the matter.

However, smaller companies are expected to be beneficiaries of this resumption of work.

Starts-ups, with less than 10 staff, are hopeful of resuming job without being dependant on public transport.