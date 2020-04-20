STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown blues: Pay full rent, students told in Chennai

Despite many students not availing hostel facilities during the lockdown, they are being told to pay the full rent.

Published: 20th April 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 12:24 PM

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite many students not availing hostel facilities during the lockdown, they are being told to pay the full rent. Vishnu Prasad, a college student, said his hostel owner in Sholinganallur has demanded full rent for April even though he left for his native Vellore on March 21. “I got a call from the manager asking to pay the full amount of `4,500. Ruing that the rent included charges for food, electricity and water which he is not availing, Vishnu said, “After some argument, the manager said I could pay when I return.’’

However, hostel and paying guest owners association leaders said the students have ‘misinterpreted’ the Government Order giving relief to tenants. “They argue with us citing the GO. Hostels are not included in the GO and everyone registered with us have to pay,’’ said G Jagannathan, President of South Chennai Paying Guest and Hostel Owners Association.

Meanwhile, some students said hostel owners had threatened to deduct rent from advance money if they fail to pay for March and April. “My hostel owner said I will have to vacate if I don’t pay the full amount,’’ said H Hariharan, an engineering student in Chennai currently staying at his house in Madurai.
Jagannathan said all hostels have to pay commercial tax. “We can pay the tax only from the rent. Hostel associations have been told to collect just rent without charging for food and electricity,’’ he said.

