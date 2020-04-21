26 colleagues of Chennai journalist test positive for coronavirus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a 24-year-old journalist in Royapuram tested positive for COVID-19, 26 more of his colleagues have tested positive on Tuesday, according to Corporation sources.

The Tamil TV channel in Royapuram where they worked has been sealed, said officials. The telecast of the channel has been stopped and the entire office disinfected.

The Royapuram zone has the most number of cases in the city with 92 cases, so far.

Since the journalist tested positive, the city corporation drew 94 samples from his workplace. Of these, so far, 26 have tested positive.

"The results of some samples have not yet come. So, this is the number so far," said a Corporation official.

Health Department officials said they have quarantined all contacts of the 27 staff of the media house, including their family members. Samples will be taken for testing from the high risk contacts of these 27, an official said.

The journalist is a resident of a police quarters in Royapuram.