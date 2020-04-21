Expert explains

Justice K Chandru By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : I have a vacant plot in my native place. The same had been sold by forging signature using duplicate documents. I already lodged a complaint with a police station in 2013 and an FIR was filed. The original documents and cancelled documents were submitted at District Mahila Court, Tiruchy, which is now handling land-grabbing cases. How can I get back the land without vacating the existing stay and how can I get back my original documents? — ANNAMALAI AR, CHENNAI

Since the documents are before the court, you cannot take return of the originals. You can apply for certified copies of those documents and show it to the bankers. In any event, unless you prove that now you are the absolute owner of the property the banks will not advance loans.

Can a convict, after having been awarded death sentence, be allowed to reopen his case for a mercy? When the President of India rejected the clemency petition, why has he been allowed for a curative petition? In the Nirbhaya case, all the four convicts are coming under one single case. But why were they not allowed to be hanged individually when they completed all formalities? Could they have appealed in UN ICJ for a clemency when it is internal matter of India? If the appeal letter is routed through Indian government, will they forward it to ICJ? Can ICJ allow such mercy petition? — MADHAVACHARIAR, CHENNAI

Even if he is an accused, he is entitled to fight to save his life and liberty. The Constitution of India has given such a right including engaging the lawyer of one’s own choice. The judicial proceedings and the provision for amnesty from the President are two different tracks available. Going before the ICJ is the lawyers’ advice and what the accused can do.