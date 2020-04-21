STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greater Chennai Police ask cops above 55 to be at home

The decision comes after a 55-year old Sub-Inspector got infected with the coronavirus.

Published: 21st April 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

A police officer gives a sample for the rapid test at a camp during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Chennai Sunday April 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: In a humane decision, Greater Chennai Police on Tuesday have decided to ask policemen aged 55 and above to be at home as a precaution against coronavirus infection.

According to Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan the decision is applicable to all vulnerable officials.

The decision comes after a 55-year old Sub-Inspector got infected with the coronavirus.

As per the new instructions, policemen aged above 55 need not come to work and they need not be called for duty.

Policemen aged between 50 and 55 will look after work at police station and will not be deployed outside as a precautionary measure.

Viswanathan has also asked policemen to wear gloves and masks and strictly maintain social distance while interacting with public and others.

And inside the police stations, social distancing should be maintained.

