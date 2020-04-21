Greater Chennai Police ask cops above 55 to be at home

By IANS

CHENNAI: In a humane decision, Greater Chennai Police on Tuesday have decided to ask policemen aged 55 and above to be at home as a precaution against coronavirus infection.

According to Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan the decision is applicable to all vulnerable officials.

The decision comes after a 55-year old Sub-Inspector got infected with the coronavirus.

As per the new instructions, policemen aged above 55 need not come to work and they need not be called for duty.

Policemen aged between 50 and 55 will look after work at police station and will not be deployed outside as a precautionary measure.

Viswanathan has also asked policemen to wear gloves and masks and strictly maintain social distance while interacting with public and others.

And inside the police stations, social distancing should be maintained.