Relief flights take off from Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai airport has been operating relief flights and air ambulances as part of repatriation of tourists and patients, despite the grounding of international and domestic flights amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, the Customs department facilitated two relief flights, a Swiss Air Ambulance carrying four passengers to Frankfurt and a Lion Air flight carrying 374 passengers to Melbourne via Bali. Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi Airforce aircraft landed at Chennai airport for refuelling. No further details are available.