The mask task

CHENNAI: 2020. A year that was expected to ring in a new decade of hope, happiness and health. A few months into the new year and the world is grappling with one of the most horrifying virus outbreaks in human history. While the denizens of the world struggle to win this war by way of isolation, cooperation and protection, they are also faced with acute shortage of face masks — seemingly, the only weapon to keep them safe right now. And while they struggle to procure one, the surgical mask industry is faced with the challenge of catering this safety gear, in a far more bigger number. In order to meet the safety regulations put out by World Health Organization (WHO), governments and other influential bodies across India, silently suggested that individuals make their own masks.

Mindful of the challenge and the sustainability options, and recognising the need for action especially in India, Latha Chandramouli, founder of The Light Up Store, has created a network of tailors to stitch reusable masks to cater to the demand. “I realised that we didn’t need high-end surgical masks to stay safe. Just a simple cotton mask was sufficient. It wasn’t a very difficult thing to make. I’m not a doctor, police, or a specialist in this area. I wanted to help in any way I could. I found something that we all needed and set this network up,” she says.

The initiative began just after the lockdown as a fundraiser to sponsor masks for delivery persons, policemen, street vendors, homeless people and other members of the society in dire need of masks. “It was also something the tailors I work with were looking for. During the lockdown, their daily wage has been cut off. Many continue to reach out to me to provide service in order to earn a little,” she says.

Latha is currently working with 38 tailors in different non-red zones around the city. “We are looking for tailors in low-risk areas, to ensure maximum safety. All of them have a separate room in their home to work in. They use masks and gloves while operating the machines,” she says. Being an entrepreneur, who designs and supplies gifts and tokens for corporate organisations, Latha is familiar with delivery options such as the Link app, which she is now also using to deliver the material to her tailors’ homes.

She sources the material at the retail price from different vendors in Parry’s Corner and from shops like Nalli. “Each vendor has priced the same quality of material differently. I buy a fixed amount from them and sometimes they give me a little extra material,” she says. Keeping in mind choking hazards and other respiratory issues that may arise because of the quality of the material, she assures us that only 100 per cent cotton is used to make the masks.

“We only use pure cotton, because the masks need to let air pass through easily. Mixture of any other material in the fabric could trigger allergies and respiratory issues later,” she says. The mask is completely ecofriendly, stitched by hand machines and completely reusable. “You can wash the mask and use it multiple times, unlike surgical masks that are only one-time-use. It also reduces bio-chemical waste,” she says. Latha also takes up bulk orders with a minimum of 100 masks priced at `2,500. Undeterred by the volume of work, Latha is confident of delivering a maximum of 5,000 masks in three days.

“The prices may vary depending on the price of the material,” she says. Recently, she received an order for 750 masks from an apartment in Anna Nagar. “Initially, one or two people approached me for individual masks. But it wasn’t feasible for me to deliver just one or two. They then gathered 750 people in need of masks and placed a larger order,” she says. But the commercial deliveries have not stopped Latha from playing her good Samaritan part in this crisis. She continues to donate masks to workers in essential jobs, in the hope of keeping them protected. The masks are available for sale only in Chennai

DONATIONS CAN BE MADE VIA THE FOLLOWING SOURCES

Bank account details

Account name: Just Light

Bank name: SBI

Branch: Chamiers road, Nandanam, Chennai

Account number: 35225396699

IFSC code: SBIN0009581

Google Pay number: 9962833433

Paytm: 9962833433