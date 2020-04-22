STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Three frontline workers test positive for coronavirus in Chennai

A male housekeeping supervisor working at Egmore railway station was on duty until April 13 and other contract staff who worked with him have been tested.

Published: 22nd April 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai corporation

Conservancy workers returning home after receiving ration. (Photo | Martin Loius, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three frontline staff in the city, including a conservancy and malaria worker, have tested positive for COVID-19.

A male housekeeping supervisor working at the Egmore railway station tested positive for COVID-19 recently, corporation officials confirmed.

"We got information about the case on Tuesday," said a corporation official.

The man, a contract worker, was in charge of cleaning and maintenance work at the station. Officials are still investigating how he contracted the virus. The man said that he has not come in contact with another patient, said officials.

The man was on duty until April 13 and other contract staff who worked with him have been tested.

"His close and extended contacts have been tested and the results are awaited," said an official.

A 35-year-old sanitary worker in Pulianthope who was working on a contract for the city corporation also tested positive on Wednesday, corporation officials confirmed.

R Parvathi, his neighbour, told Express that he was taken for tests on Monday as part of a routine check in the area and that he did not display any visible symptoms.

"He was on duty until Wednesday morning when the test results came back positive," she said.

Similarly, last week, a malaria worker who worked for the city corporation had tested positive for the virus in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone of the Chennai corporation, said corporation sources. He is said to be around 50 years of age.

"He was asymptomatic and we found out that he was positive during a routine check-up that was done since there is a considerable number of cases in his area. He has been admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and is stable," said a corporation official. The official added that his close contacts including family have tested negative.

It is not clear if he was deployed for the house-to-house survey that the city corporation has been undertaking on a daily basis, with each malaria worker covering 100 houses to check for symptoms of the virus.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the city stood at 373 with 15 cases on Wednesday alone. Ambattur recorded its first case on Tuesday with a resident who worked for a TV channel in Royapuram testing positive. This leaves Manali the only zone in the city having no reported COVID-19 cases so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 frontline workers Chennai Corporation
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp