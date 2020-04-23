Amma Canteens in Chennai to provide free food until end of lockdown on May 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amma Canteens across the city will provide food free of cost till the lockdown is over, announced the Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday.

"Hunger is a bigger problem than the virus itself in a lot of places and that is why we came up with this announcement. Also, we made it available to everyone because many people who are working are also not being paid. We don't want anyone to go hungry in the city," said an official from the corporation.

There are a total of 407 Amma Canteens in the city and the cost of running these eateries is Rs 17 lakh per day. Officials clarified that they have enough donations to feed the public till May 3.

"We are getting donations from NGOs, independent philanthropists and corporate social responsibility funds from companies. Anybody is welcome to donate for the cause," said the official.

He further added that an average of 250 customers walk into an Amma Canteen for every meal and they are expecting the number to increase manifold by next week.

The canteens provide idli and pongal for breakfast, variety rice (lemon rice/curry leaf rice) and sambar for lunch and chapatis and dal for dinner.

This move by the city corporation was lauded by many in the city. "With a lot of restrictions on food distribution, this move comes as a blessing to tens and thousands of people in the city who are unable to afford food. Hygiene and safety must be ensured at all the canteens," said 24-year-old V Bhaskar who lives alone in T Nagar.