COVID-19: Tamil Nadu doctors asked to look out for white patches in patients' lungs

Deaths were occurring among people who had white patches in lungs during X-Ray, indicating the onset of pneumonia.

Published: 23rd April 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Health care workers take collecting samples at a COVID-19 coronavirus testing camp for journalists during the Coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors have been advised to monitor the oxygen levels of all COVID-19 patients, including those who do not exhibit symptoms, to prevent deaths.

The recommendation was given by the 19-member State Level Technical Committee, after auditing the 15 COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu. Further, all positive patients with comorbid conditions are being kept in dedicated ICU wards, the panel added.

“In almost all cases, death was sudden,” said a committee member, referring to the 15 cases.

“We noticed subclinical hypoxia, a condition wherein the body is deprived of oxygen though the patient may show no complication. The oxygen levels do not improve even when the patient is put on a ventilator. Within two hours, they collapse and die.”

The panel also found the virus was crippling the lungs to such an extent that pumping oxygen into them was no more an option.

“So, we have advised use of pulse oximetres on all patients to monitor the levels, even on asymptomatic and stable patients,” said the panel member.

“If the level dips below 97, immediate intervention is needed.”  

Deaths were occurring among people who had white patches in the lungs during X-Ray, indicating the onset of pneumonia.

“They collapse after about a week. So now, we have advised doctors and officials to take X-Ray, CT scan and ECG tests immediately after the patient gets admitted. We are keeping patients with comorbid conditions inwards that have an ICU set up. We found deaths happening in this group. Having an ICU will make it easier for doctors to attend to emergencies and stabilise the patient. So persons with comorbid conditions are kept in dedicated wards right from day one.”

The expert committee member added that as part of additions to the protocol prescribed by the ICMR, the State has added supplementary treatment using steroids, antivirals, haemoglobin, and high-pressure nasal oxygen.

“Anybody diagnosed with white patches in the lungs will be given oxygen supply, antiviral, HCQ, and azithromycin.”

