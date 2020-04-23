STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Finding perspective in privilege

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Contradictory to popular opinion on this lockdown, I believe it is a boon in disguise. It gives us all the opportunity to slow down, recalibrate, and enjoy the little things in life; to take some time to understand what impact we have, by merely existing. I’ve been working out of home for more than a month now, and my role as a brand strategist is thought-intensive.

So, I sprinkle enough activities through the day to recharge my brain and dive back into work. I start my day with a weekly read (usually a King or a Rushdie) and some hot ginger tea. My mornings are sacrosanct, and it's usually when I get some writing and photography done for an Instagram poetry and self-portrait page I run called @pb.the. wanderess. I see a lot of people, especially those who live alone like me, turn to music, art and other forms of expression to cope with the situation.

And in contributing, I feel like I’m doing my bit. While I seek to provide comfort to others, I equally stress on self-care. I enjoy working out with some good music and also set aside time to cook fresh meals in my little studio, often with a podcast for company. The Magnus Archives by Rusty Quill is the podcast that’s currently on my queue.

In the evenings I like to finish the chores and take a long cold bath before hitting the bed. It gives me time to be grateful for another day lived in privilege. This lockdown is a period with a lot of potential for the change I’ve been putting off for so long, that it’s only a question of perspective. — Priya Bala, Bengaluru (Write to cityexpresschn@ gmail.com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine)

