'Au naturel' delights

By Express News Service

Despite being locked indoors and removed of usual pleasures and familiar comforts, Marieen Vijay shows that summer doesn't have to be without your favourite foods

Summer screams several things — scorching heat, the smell of sunscreen, hanging by the swimming pool, sweet watermelons and whatnots. But most importantly, it means the season for ice creams, smoothies, mousses and puddings.

Agreed that the lockdown has not been the most enjoyable when it comes to food indulgences. Although most restaurants are offering takeaway, many prefer to exercise precaution and cook their own delectable delicacies. To those, we say kudos and present recipes of six vegan desserts by Marieen Vijay, founder of Catalyst Food — for a perfect summery delight.

Genius Green Smoothie

Ingredients

Vallarai keerai (good for boosting brain function and cognition): 1 cup, Deseeded dates: 2, Water: 1 cup, Musk melon: 2 cups, chopped

Instructions

Blend the vallarai keerai and dates till completely liquidised. Add the melon and blend again.

You can use any other leafy spinach greens. You can add sapota, mango, banana, etc., and top it with ground flaxseeds.

Versatile Chia/ Subja pudding

Ingredients

Thick coconut milk: 1 cup, Chia seeds/subja: 2 tbsp, Sweetener of choice — date syrup, maple sugar, coconut sugar: to taste

Instructions

Blend and chill in refrigerator. Serve layered or topped with fruit of choice.

Watermelon Sorbet

Ingredients

Watermelon: 1 cup, Rose syrup to taste, Lime juice to taste

Instructions

Deseed and roughly chop ripe watermelon.

Add rose syrup and lime juice. Freeze the mix.

To serve, remove from freezer, blend and serve immediately with a sprig of mint.

Mango chikku ice-cream

Ingredients

Ripe mango: 1 cup, Ripe chikku: 1 cup, Thick pressed coconut milk: 1/2 cup

Instructions

Blend the mango, chikku and coconut milk and then freeze.

Optional — add sweetener of choice to taste — sugar, date syrup, coconut sugar, jaggery, maple syrup.

Blender Banana Oat Pancakes

Ingredients

Ripe to overripe bananas: 1 cup, Oats: 1 cup, Salt: 1/4 tsp

Instructions

Blend all ingredients into a smooth batter. Pour on girdle and make pancakes turning once when golden. Serve with chopped bananas.

You can add 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon, 1/2 tsp vanilla essence. You can top with fresh fruits and chopped nuts, or with ground flaxseeds.

Peanut Butter, Banana & Chocolate ice-cream

Ingredients: Peanut butter: 1/2 cup, Ripe banana: 1 cup

Instructions