Cannabis parcel from US worth Rs 9 lakh seized

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when all countries are fighting the pandemic and have sealed off their borders, a parcel containing 1.7 kg cannabis (marijuana) arrived at the Foreign Post Office here, all the way from Vancouver city in the United States.

The postal intelligence sleuths of Air Customs seized the consignment that was addressed to a person based in Annavaram, East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to Chennai International Airport Commissioner of Customs Rajan Chaudhary, the consignor had declared the parcel to contain sleeping bags and a hand vacuum. A total of 1.7 kg cannabis of foreign origin valued at Rs 9 lakh was recovered and seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.