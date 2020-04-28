STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Learning the art of living online

My family and I are trying our best to cope with this unprecedented period.

Published: 28th April 2020

Grateful for familial comforts

By Anmol Oberoi
CHENNAI: My family and I are trying our best to cope with this unprecedented period. We finish up chores, take turns to cook, and quarrel about the silliest things. I work as a theatre artist in Mumbai and coming back home in these tough times is comforting, and I’m grateful for this privilege. The funny thing is, I don’t manage time anymore. Whether it’s 4 am or 4 pm, it doesn’t bother me.

While making my smoothie, the sudden cacophony of the blender shakes me up, and I’m all set to start my day. Sipping my shake, I glance through my phone, which is brimming with coronavirus updates, random videos, free links to plays, online libraries, and a hundred million tasks to do this quarantine to keep yourself engaged. The things that I do end up doing, I record it and maintain a simple video journal. Working out is the highlight of my day.

It helps me calm my chaotic mind. Meditation and video editing are the recent additions in my life. I spend a lot of time on Zoom with my theatre colleagues and video calls with my buddies. Online games with friends or Netflix is my nighttime routine. Now that a few weeks have passed, I think I can write a manual on the art of online living! My papa’s restlessness, mum’s constant concern about sanitation and my anxious thoughts are also a part of my day, and I know that the world outside my window is going through worst. Still, we all tell ourselves that we are all in this together and this too shall pass. — Anmol Oberoi (Write to cityexpresschn@gmail. com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine

