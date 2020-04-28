Swiggy to deliver Aavin products in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Food aggregator Swiggy has partnered with Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd to ensure that ‘Aavin’ products are made available to customers across Chennai through the Swiggy mobile app.Swiggy is delivering at doorsteps Aavin products across eight categories from 21 outlets that are spread across the city, a release said. Customers can look for ‘Aavin Store’ in the ‘Groceries’ tab on the app to place their order, it added.