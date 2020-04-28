Two cops at Chennai's Nungambakkam police station test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A head constable and another cop attached to the intelligence wing at the Nungambakkam police station have tested positive for COVID-19.

The head constable was working as a writer in the law and order wing. The Nungambakkam police premises comprises the law and order wing, crime wing, traffic division and assistant commissioner's office with more than 70 personnel altogether.

"All personnel working in the police premises, their families and personnel from other stations who visited here during the past week were all taken for tests by the health department," said Assistant Commissioner Muthuvelpandi.

The station was sprayed with disinfectant but has not been closed, said the police officer.

Meanwhile, a 53-year-old vegetable vendor in Koyambedu tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Samples have been drawn from those who worked alongside him and family members and their results awaited.

Earlier, a vegetable vendor from Ambattur zone who did business outside the Koyambedu market had tested positive following which 13 of his contacts including friends and family had tested positive on Monday. The shop has been closed