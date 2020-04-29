STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘Vegetable vendors won’t remember all customers, tracing contacts taxing task’

The officials are having a hard time in tracing the contacts of these vendors as they cater to hundreds of customers everyday, especially in markets such as Koyambedu.

Published: 29th April 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

However, retail shop owners are allowed into the market with strict protective measures

However, retail shop owners are allowed into the market with strict protective measures. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While contact tracing is touted to be a key aspect in containing the spread of Covid, Chennai corporation is facing a new challenge as more vegetable vendors in the city have tested positive for the infection. The officials are having a hard time in tracing the contacts of these vendors as they cater to hundreds of customers everyday, especially in markets such as Koyambedu.

The corporation has managed to trace, in just two days, around 40 customers of a hairdresser, who was running his business illegally at Koyambedu, after the man tested positive. But, it could draw only four samples of confirmed customers as on Tuesday morning, four days after a vegetable vendor at Koyambedu tested positive. On Monday, 13 persons, including the man’s family and neighbours, tested positive.

“We acted swiftly and drew samples from 37 of his contacts who are family members and neighbours. Of these, 13 tested positive. However, tracing his customers is proving to be very difficult as not all of them are regulars to his shop. We have asked him to call up the regular customers and tell them to come for testing. So far, four of his regular customers have been tested,” said a Corporation official.

Under similar circumstances, the Corporation officials have not yet got the complete information of the customers of a 53-year-old flower vendor at Koyambedu market after he tested positive on Tuesday, said an official. His family members and those who worked alongside him have been isolated and tested.

Though the corporation has not disclosed the number of vegetable vendors who tested positive, at least four vendors have tested positive from market spaces in the city corporation limits. Apart from the two Koyambedu market vendors, a 15-year-old boy and his employer who ran a vegetable shop at Vadapalani market tested positive for the virus last week.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old boy, who claimed to have not ventured anywhere outside his house except to the market in Ayanavaram, tested positive on Sunday, said officials. Similarly, on April 22, a 54-year-old vegetable vendor in Alandur market had tested positive for the virus. He has been admitted to RGGH and is stable, they said. While they suspect that the man could have contracted the virus from a COVID-19 positive patient from Ramapuram as the latter had visited the Alandur market, the officials said they couldn’t trace any information about the vendor’s customers.

“There is no way we can find out who his customers are. However, we hope that anyone with symptoms will be identified in the door-to-door survey as part of fever surveillance that we undertake everyday,” an official said.

How contact tracing is done

When contacted, a senior corporation official explained that, in case a person tests positive for COVID-19 infection, all family members and extended contacts that the person can remember are contacted first. Then, the cell phone records of the individual would be combed through to see who he/she has contacted in the last 15 days. The Corporation’s control room then calls these contacts to narrow down on anyone who might have come in physical contact with the patient.However, when it comes to vegetable vendors, tracing has become a challenge as they don’t remember all their customers, the official said adding that the corporation has beefed up testing, especially at Koyambedu market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp