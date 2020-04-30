Dolphins put up a rare show at Chennai's Kovalam beach

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another instance of nature reclaiming its space after lockdown was announced to break the chain in the fight against COVID-19, dolphins are putting up a rare show at Chennai beaches. On Wednesday, a pod of 40-50 dolphins were sighted on Kovalam beach, hunting bait ball of mullet, its favourite prey.

As calm conditions prevailed, the traditional shoreline fishermen were able to capture it on their phones. Bhaskar, a fishermen, told Express, “At around 8 am, we were catching prawns near Muthukadu estuary bar mouth. I and my two friends were in four-ft water and suddenly a couple of adult dolphins came charging, chasing the mullet fish. Their put up a show and it fabulous to watch.”

He said there were two varieties, which was moving from Mahabalipuram towards Chennai. Joe K Kizhakudan, officer-in-charge, Kovalam Field Laboratory, Central Marine Research Institute (CMFRI), identified the varieties as Spinner dolphins and Risso’s dolphins. Kizhakudan said, “Mullet spawn in December-January and mature by March-April. Since, the lockdown has reduced stress on coastal waters with curtailed fishing, there is good fish stock for dolphins.”

Achuthan Palat, a chartered accountant who owns a beach house in Valmiki Nagar, also said sightings have become regular. “We seen them in action, especially when the sea is calm. Early mornings and evenings are the best time.”

Three Corporation staff detained for killing snake

Chennai: Three temporary staff members of Chennai Corporation, who were involved in undertaking a Covid-19 census in Villivakkam, were detained by forest officials on Wednesday for allegedly killing and burning a rat snake. The snake had entered the house of an elderly resident. The house owner sought help of these three men. The trio was allegedly let off with a stern warning. If a snake enters your premises, call +91 9444358969/ +91 9566184292.