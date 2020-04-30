Stocks dried up in supermarkets as vegetables become rare commodity in Chennai amid lockdown extension fears

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Chennai reporting 197 cases in two days, panic struck Chennaiites started to load up grocery and other essential products on the assumption that the lockdown might be extended after May 3.

Meanwhile, stores functioned with less stock of goods as load careers were delayed in supplying goods and vegetable markets in many places were moved to open spaces or closed owing to the expected huge crowd

Four days after the intensive lockdown and with only three days left for the second phase of the lockdown to come to an end, on Thursday residents flocked supermarkets and vegetable shops since early morning hours.

People rushing to buy vegetables in markets were turned with disappointment in areas like T Nagar, Mandaveli, Teynampet, Mylapore, Saidapet, Kotturpuram and Nandanam.

The shut down of the Koyambedu market has come as a big blow to the vegetable vendors across the city

"The market association is issuing a certain pass for retail vendors across the city and only a few are able to get them. Thousands of shops in the city are closed. Even T Nagar market is closed. Yesterday evening we recieved the information from police that the market should be kept closed since huge number of people will crowd the area," says Amsar Amir who owns a shop in T Nagar.

He further added that, some people from the market have hired pushcarts and started selling only a few vegetables like onions, potatoes, tomatoes, lady's finger, carrot and beans owing to less supply of goods.

"We do not have the pass to purchase goods from Koyambedu market and they only provide vegetables in wholesale not in retail. We will have to purchase at least two or three sacks (25kg per sack) of vegetables. We do not have the financial strength to purchase them and moreover most of it might go waste. Hence we purchase from other people who have got in wholesale and they sell for a huge price margin. In turn we are forced to sell vegetables at a price more than that's sold in Koyambedu market," said R Sankar, who has opened a small retail shop in Nungambakkam.

Meanwhile, supermarkets and other grocery functioned with fewer goods from 7 am on Thursday.

"We did not receive goods since Saturday and now since there is increasing demand the godown owners are taking their time to supply goods. We instruct the people to come after 10 am as we expect our goods to be supplied or only buy the items that are in store," said K Arvind Ramnath, who runs a supermarket in Eldams road.

"In the last two days around 200 cases were reported in the state and it seems it's not going to end in the near future. It's always better to be prepared for the worst. If I stock up supplies now, there's no need to run around on May 3 if the lockdown is extended," says S Ramalingam, a 55-year-old resident of Alwarpet who was waiting with his two grandsons and huge bags in front of a supermarket.

However, many people returned to their homes to come back later as shops are instructed to be open till 5 pm on Thursday.

The ban on 1500 retail shops operating in Koyambedu Wholesale market has resulted in a shortage of vegetables. Many of the retail shops in the city buy vegetables from these retailers.