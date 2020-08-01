AIADMK gears up for intra-party poll

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK is planning to complete organisational elections of the party ahead of the State Assembly elections. CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam directed the party functionaries and members to submit new membership forms and renewal forms by August 10.

Both leaders said this deadline would not be extended at any cost. Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said only those who have renewed membership could contest in the organisational elections and cast votes in elections. As such, the district secretaries along with functionaries at all levels, should involve themselves in completing this membership drive and complete it in time, they added.

