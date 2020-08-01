STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Guindy Snake Park welcomes new babies

During the Covid-enforced lockdown, a Gharial or fish-eating crocodile had 23 offsprings at the Guindy Snake Park recently, after mating with a sibling.

Published: 01st August 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Snake generic

Image for representational purpose only

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: During the Covid-enforced lockdown, a Gharial or fish-eating crocodile had 23 offsprings at the Guindy Snake Park recently, after mating with a sibling. What is significant is that this is the first Gharial birth here after almost three decades. The Gharial laid eggs in March and the incubation period was about 2-2.5 months.

The critically endangered reptiles is found in the Indo-Gangetic Plains of India. “The species are so threatened that there are more Gharials in captivity than in the wild,” said SR Ganesh, a senior herpetologist at the park.

In 1993, a few pairs were brought to the Guindy Snake Park from Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha. “Despite breeding several times, there were no successful hatches,” said Ganesh explaining this could have been a result of inbreeding depression.

Inbreeding depression is the reduced biological fitness in a given population as a result of breeding of related individuals, in this case siblings. The Gharials are freshwater animals and exclusively feed on fish. People enter rivers to catch fish and this threatens their habitat. “There are many conservation breeding centres but we are short of potential release sites. Having such sites is extremely crucial for population regeneration. Gharials need perennial rivers,” said Ganesh,

Indian Rock Python
Meanwhile, eggs of an Indian Rock Python also hatched on Monday. The park has a total of five adults and nine hatchlings. The eggs hatched after an incubation of about 60-70 days, said R Rajarathinam, the director of the park. “The baby pythons will be accommodated in a new enclosure being built at a cost of Rs 15 lakh, said S Paulraj, the executive chairman of the Chennai Snake Park Trust.

Will the animals starve?
Ganesh said while the hatching was a happy event, he fears that feeding them is getting increasingly harder as the park is shut for visitors. “The primary revenue comes from ticket collection. Since we have no visitors, it has been very difficult to feed the animals,” he said. Animal lovers and reptile enthusiasts who wish to donate can visit https://chennaisnakepark.org/donate.

Injured leopard dies
Chennai: A six-year-old male leopard that was rescued by the Nilgiris Forest Division recently succumbed at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park on Friday.  The animal, which was rescued on May 16, was having difficulty walking and showed symptoms of nervous issues and head injuries. This leopard was transported on June 5 with a guarded prognosis.

The leopard was found to be exhibiting partial blindness, suffering with CNS lesions and there was delay in posturalreflexes, a release said.  Experts from the Wildlife Department of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, senior wildlife veterinarians were consulted. The animal passed at 5.30 pm on July 30.  Post-mortem results revealed multiple organ failure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp