Guv, CM extend Bakrid greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday extended Bakrid greetings. “Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) marks the bowing down of Man to God’s command and celebrates the occasion as one of supreme sacrifice in obedience to the will of the Almighty.

Let us all on this holy occasion resolve to uphold the virtue of divinity in human beings by promoting the values of generosity, tolerance, and compassion in society,” the Governor said. The Chief Minister, in his message, said “Those who have faith in the Almighty will never hesitate for any sacrifice.

As an example of this, Prophet Ibrahim decided to sacrifice his only son Ismail. Bakrid is being celebrated to remember this.” On behalf of the AIADMK too, Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam greeted Muslims.