Overcharging: Tamil Nadu govt revokes COVID-19 licence of Chennai private hospital 

According to the government order, Grade 1 and 2 hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs. 7,500 in general ward per day while grade 3 and 4 hospitals can charge Rs. 5000. 

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government temporarily revoked the Covid-19 treatment licence of Bewell private hospital in Chennai’s Kilpauk for charging a COVID patient Rs. 12.20 lakhs, for 19 days of treatment. 

According to a statement, Health Minister Vijayabaskar, based on allegations and complaints that the hospital was overcharging, inspected the facility and reviewed the treatment. It was found that the hospital had indeed overcharged patients and did not follow the pricing cap set up by the state. Hence, the licence of the hospital was revoked temporarily.

The state government fixed rates for private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment after several instances of the hospital fleecing patients were reported. According to the government order, Grade 1 and 2 hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs. 7,500 in general ward per day while grade 3 and 4 hospitals can charge Rs. 5000. 

Earlier, Tamil Nadu had included treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme. In government hospitals, treatment has been made free-of-cost for COVID-19 patients across the state and other specially setup COVID-19 care facilities.

The families that are already enrolled and eligible under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme can avail the treatment as per the latest announcements. 

