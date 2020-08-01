TN renames 3 Chennai Metro stations after former CMs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The TN government on Friday passed an order renaming three Metro stations in Chennai after three former Chief Ministers. According to the order, the Alandur station will be called Aringar Anna Alandur Metro; the Central will be called ‘Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro,’ and the CMBT, ‘Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro’.

Earlier, the government had renamed the Central Railway Station after MGR. Meanwhile, the 9-km metro line in north Chennai, from Old Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar, missed its July deadline owing to the pandemic. Work took a hit as equipment could not be imported. officials said the new deadline would be around early 2021. The north Chennai line will connect Old Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. It is expected to connect north Chennai areas with major parts of the city, cutting travel time.