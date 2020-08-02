Deepa moves HC to quash order acquiring Jaya’s house

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: J Deepa (44), the niece of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has moved the Madras High Court to quash an order dated July 22 of the Land Acquisition Officer (AO) in Guindy to acquire her aunt’s residence ‘Veda Nilayam’ in Poes Garden for converting it into a memorial.

Her interim prayer is to stay the operation of the award passed by the AO. She also prayed the court to direct the Income-Tax department not to withdraw any amount from the award passed by the AO, and to permit her, husband and brother, her assistants to make an inventory of the estate of her paternal aunt, and to direct the government to hand over to her, the entire movable property, which are precious treasure of her ancestors for decades.

After the AO passed the award on July 22, the government deposited Rs 67.9 crore with the Principal Sessions Court here. Of the amount, Rs 36.9 crore would go to the Income Tax department. The remaining Rs 31 crore would have to be shared between Deepa and her brother Deepak, who are Jayalalithaa’s brother’s daughter and son respectively. The impugned order passed by the AO is illegal and against the provision of the statute.

Release of timetable for admissions sought

Chennai: A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the School Education authorities to release the timetable and procedures for admission under the Right of Children to Free And Compulsory Education Act, 2009 for the academic year 2020-21, and widely publish the same in the public domain. The petitioner said the delay in initiating the admission process under the RTE Act is nothing but a blatant denial of fundamental rights of eligible children. ENS