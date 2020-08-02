‘Extend deadline to pay insurance premium’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam on Saturday demanded that the deadline for paying the crop insurance premium should be extended by 15 more days. In a statement here, P Shanmugam, general secretary of the Sangam, said the deadline for payment of premium came to an end on July 31. Due to various reasons, the lockdown and an ongoing strike by the cooperative bank staff, farmers were unable to pay the premium.